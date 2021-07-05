Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

