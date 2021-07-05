Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.11

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.37 million and a P/E ratio of -41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.91.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
