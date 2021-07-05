Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.