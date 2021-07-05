Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,400. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

