Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.