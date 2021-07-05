Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,481 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

