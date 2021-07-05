Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Penn Virginia worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $967.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVAC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

