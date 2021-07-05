Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Penumbra worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Penumbra by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,709.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

