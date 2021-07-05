Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

