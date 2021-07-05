Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

