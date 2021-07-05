Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Photronics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.99. 8,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $805.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $671,759 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

