Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,836 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 120,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 158.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 130,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

