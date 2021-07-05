Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.56. 620,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,349. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $320.26.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.