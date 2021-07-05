Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

