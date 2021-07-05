Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 160,000 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,075. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLND. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

