Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 20,677 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.97. 493,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.