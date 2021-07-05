Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Haywood Securities

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) was downgraded by research analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.55 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.90. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PEA traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. 395,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

