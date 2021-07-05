Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Haywood Securities

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) was downgraded by research analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.55 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.90. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PEA traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. 395,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.
