Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ (PIRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.66 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

