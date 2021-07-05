Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

