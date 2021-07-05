Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 102,678 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,678 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

