Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 463,863 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,863 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of CEMEX worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

