Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,475 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

