Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 34,597 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $101.39 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

