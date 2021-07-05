Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Shares of ODFL opened at $258.00 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

