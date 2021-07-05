Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 265.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,315 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

