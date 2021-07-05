Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,972 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

