Piper Sandler Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $75.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.