Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $565.21 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

