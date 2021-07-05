Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $90.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

