PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PolyPid by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $8.72 on Monday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

