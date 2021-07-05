Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.94 ($122.28).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

PAH3 stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €91.44 ($107.58). The stock had a trading volume of 280,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €91.38. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

