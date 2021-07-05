Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Potbelly reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.90 on Friday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $220.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,913 shares of company stock valued at $82,626 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 886,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

