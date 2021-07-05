Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99. Pressure BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

