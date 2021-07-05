Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.49. 50,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

