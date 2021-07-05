Professional Planning Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Professional Planning lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.37. 496,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.