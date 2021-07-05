Professional Planning Has $439,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Professional Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,824. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

