Professional Planning Sells 1,831 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Professional Planning lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,192,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.