Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

PROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the first quarter valued at $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progenity by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,058. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

