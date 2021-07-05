ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) is Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,360 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises approximately 5.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $258,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth $17,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.43. 347,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

