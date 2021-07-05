Prosight Management LP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Oscar Health accounts for about 2.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

