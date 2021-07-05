Prosight Management LP Takes $5.12 Million Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Galapagos makes up about 4.2% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.10% of Galapagos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Galapagos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. 110,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.