Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $50,003.34 and approximately $170.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00911241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.08209160 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

