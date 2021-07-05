Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.20. 4,056,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,717. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $724,048.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,892 shares of company stock worth $74,635,720 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

