Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,993,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

