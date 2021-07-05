Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.44. 19,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,736. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

