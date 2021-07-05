Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.77. 865,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,982. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.