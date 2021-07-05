Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 542,155 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in General Motors by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. 448,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,717,643. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.