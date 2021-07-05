Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

