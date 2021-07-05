Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $54.39 on Monday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

