Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

